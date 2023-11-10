Russian volunteers attack FSB base in Bryansk Oblast, eliminating senior officer

A lieutenant colonel of the Federal Security Service was liquidated in Russia's Bryansk Oblast. This was done by the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), which is opposed to the regime of the Russian Federation, during the attack on the border department of the FSB, a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense told LIGA.net.

In the morning, Russian news outlet Baza reported that unknown persons shot a car of the FSB border control, as a result of which an FSB lieutenant colonel was killed.

The Russian media wrote that the attack on the UAZ "Patriot" car took place on the outskirts of the village of Ulitsa in Bryansk Oblast, at around 4:00 p.m. (probably on Thursday) unknown persons opened fire with an automatic weapon, after which they fled.

The source reported that it was the RDK that did it.

According to Russian reports, as a result of the shooting, Sergey Sh., the deputy head of the logistics department, was wounded and died on the spot.

It was the deputy head of the rear management department of the border troops of the FSB of the Russian Federation, Lt. Col. Sergey Shaty, was liquidated, the source said.

At 12:00 a.m. on Friday, the RDK reported that its sabotage and intelligence group had successfully ambushed the transport of the occupiers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

A photo was attached to the post:

The village of Ulitsa is located on the Russian-Ukrainian border near Sumy Oblast:

REFERENCE. The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) are paramilitary organizations consisting of citizens of the Russian Federation and declaring the goal of overthrowing the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They began operating in the border area of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation in May 2023. Ukrainian intelligence says that they operate in the Russian Federation "absolutely autonomously, independently and fulfill their own political goals and tasks."

Earlier, the General Staff told LIGA.net that the RDK is not part of the Armed Forces. However, according to LIGA.net's intelligence source, the activities of both the RDK and the Freedom of Russia Legion are overseen by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence.

On September 6, the RDK announced a new raid on the territory of the Russian Federation and the elimination of at least one FSB officer.

On October 31, the RDK reported that its fighters are now operating near Avdiyivka: they are participating in assaults on the lines of Russian fortifications in the area of the coke and chemical plant.

