Repair of a backup power line near Zaporizhzhia NPP begins – photo
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
Nearby Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant repair work has begun on the backup 330 kV power line at Ferosplavna-1, which connects the plant to the Ukrainian power grid. About reported International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on social network X.
The repair work is being carried out by a Ukrainian team. IAEA experts are on site to monitor the progress of the work.
Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmedon April 4, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a localized ceasefire. This allowed repair work to begin on the last backup power line to ZNPP.
The IAEA team traveled from Vienna directly to the site to observe the repair process on site.
- Zaporizhzhia NPP has repeatedly lost external power supply due to hostilities near the plant. Russian shelling on October 30 led to a decrease in generation at one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.
- november 14, ZAES found herself is under the threat of the 11th blackout, as it lost power from one of the two external power lines.
- on December 28, in the vicinity of ZNPP achieved localized ceasefire to repair power lines.
