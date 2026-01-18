Repair of a backup power line near Zaporizhzhia NPP begins – photo

Zaporizhzhya NPP (Photo: Energoatom)

Nearby Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant repair work has begun on the backup 330 kV power line at Ferosplavna-1, which connects the plant to the Ukrainian power grid. About reported International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on social network X.

The repair work is being carried out by a Ukrainian team. IAEA experts are on site to monitor the progress of the work.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmedon April 4, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a localized ceasefire. This allowed repair work to begin on the last backup power line to ZNPP.

The IAEA team traveled from Vienna directly to the site to observe the repair process on site.

ZNPP repair (Photo: IAEA/X)