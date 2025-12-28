Ceasefire established at Zaporizhzhia NPP: power line repaired

The IAEA is monitoring the progress of repairs, which may take several days

Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: ZNPP press service)

A localized ceasefire has been reached near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and repairs to the power line have begun. About reported The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with reference to its head Raphael Grossi.

The truce was reached with the mediation of the IAEA.

The repair work is expected to last several days to prevent a nuclear accident at ZNPP. The IAEA team is monitoring the progress of the work.

The agency noted that Grossi is grateful to Ukraine and Russia for agreeing to a new "window of silence" to resume electricity transmission between the distribution substations of ZNPP and Zaporizhzhya thermal power plant, which will strengthen nuclear safety.