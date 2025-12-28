Ceasefire established at Zaporizhzhia NPP: power line repaired
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
A localized ceasefire has been reached near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and repairs to the power line have begun. About reported The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with reference to its head Raphael Grossi.
The truce was reached with the mediation of the IAEA.
Read also
The repair work is expected to last several days to prevent a nuclear accident at ZNPP. The IAEA team is monitoring the progress of the work.
The agency noted that Grossi is grateful to Ukraine and Russia for agreeing to a new "window of silence" to resume electricity transmission between the distribution substations of ZNPP and Zaporizhzhya thermal power plant, which will strengthen nuclear safety.
- october 18 Ukraine and Russia declared a local ceasefire to restore electricity to Zaporizhzhya NPP.
- on November 14, Energoatom reported that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat already on the 11th of the blackout - lost power to one of the two external power lines.
- The IAEA believes that Zaporizhzhya NPP will need "special status" in the event of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
- december 18 Zelensky responded to the "compromise" The United States is also considering a deal with Ukraine and Russia to control Zaporizhzhia NPP. He called it unfair.
Comments (0)