Zaporizhzhya NPP is under threat of 11th blackout – Energoatom

Zaporizhzhya NPP (Photo: Energoatom)

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is again under the threat of blackout. This was reported on November 14 by NNEGC Energoatom .

"The external power supply to the plant, which is necessary for its safe operation, is again under threat. In the event of a complete disconnection from the power grid, another blackout may occur at ZNPP, which will pose a serious threat to radiation safety," the company said .

At 16:18 Kyiv time, ZNPP lost power to one of its two external power lines, the 750 kV Dniprovska power line. It is the main power line for the temporarily occupied plant.

Energoatom noted that Zaporizhzhia NPP currently receives electricity for its own needs from only one power line – Ferrosplavna-1 (330 kV) .