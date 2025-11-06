The Center reminded that Russia regularly uses similar tactics to shift responsibility for its own crime

Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: ZNPP Facebook)

Russia has claimed that Kyiv and the West are allegedly preparing for a possible accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which "they are preparing to blame on the Kremlin." The Center for Countering Disinformation stated that the accusations have nothing to do with reality.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service spreads disinformation that NATO is allegedly calling on Kyiv to sabotage the ZNPP with victims among Ukrainians and European citizens. The West "is preparing to blame Russia for the accident".

However, the CPA noted that these statements may indicate that Russia itself is preparing for a provocation at the ZNPP. But their main goal is to intimidate the population of Ukraine and European countries.

"Russian special services regularly spread fake "warnings" in advance, accusing Ukraine or the West of preparing terrorist attacks in order to shift responsibility in case of their own crime and create the necessary information background," the Center noted .

Similar "prophecies" were made about sabotage of pipelines, terrorist attacks in Europe, or attacks on critical infrastructure. However, none of them have come true, the Center emphasized .

"It is Russia that is fully responsible for the safety of ZNPP, because it is Russia that has occupied the plant, deployed military equipment on its territory and is putting pressure on the staff," the Center emphasized .

Illustration: CPD

Since September 23, ZNPP has been powered by backup diesel generators, as all external power lines were cut.

On October 18, a local truce was announced between Ukraine and Russia to restore electricity to Zaporizhzhya NPP.

On October 23, ZNPP came out of a month-long blackout – external power was restored through one power line.

xml-ph-0014@deep