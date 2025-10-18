Ukraine and the Russian Federation announced a local truce for the restoration of electricity for the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Zaporizhzhia NPP (Photo: Facebook of the plant)

After a four-week blackout, work has begun to restore damaged power lines to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – local ceasefire zones were established. About this reported director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

According to the official, the local ceasefire was established to allow for reconstruction work.

"Restoring external power is critical to nuclear safety and security. Both parties have worked constructively with the IAEA to ensure that the complex repair plan is implemented," the organization said in a statement.

On October 16 on the possibility of a ceasefire to restore electricity supply to ZNPP claimed Alexey Likhachev, head of the aggressor country's state corporation Rosatom. The official said that a decision on such a ceasefire could be made on the 17th.

Russian propaganda, quoting Likhachev, indicated that it would take 6-7 days to repair the power lines.

One of the damaged power lines is located in the occupied territory, the other is in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Earlier, on October 12, foreign minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized that in order to stop the dangerous blackout at the nuclear power plant, Moscow must stop shelling and ensure the restoration of power lines.

The FM emphasized that Russia "can do it at any time".