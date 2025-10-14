AP: IAEA to restore power to ZNPP in two stages as planned

Zaporizhzhya NPP (Photo: Facebook of the plant)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proposes to restore external power supply Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in two stages. The Associated Press reported reported european diplomat.

During the first phase, the IAEA proposes to create a 1.5 kilometer ceasefire zone to repair the 750 kilovolt Dniprovska line, the main power line to the plant, which was damaged on Russian-controlled territory.

At the second stage, it is proposed to create another ceasefire zone to repair the 330-kilovolt backup line Ferosplavna-1. It is located on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Confidential documents seen by the AP said that IAEA representatives were to be present during the repairs, which were scheduled to take place between October 11 and 17.

However, according to the European diplomat, although the Ukrainian side provided the necessary guarantees for the safe passage of repair crews, Russia did not provide such guarantees in time to start work according to this schedule.

The IAEA refused to comment on the timing, saying only that the head of the agency Raphael Grossi is "working intensively with both sides" to restore power and "help prevent a nuclear accident."

on October 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthe Ukrainian government has offered to repair power lines simultaneously to restore power to Zaporizhzhya NPP on both sides of the frontline.

"Who is against it? But the Russians are against it, they don't let us repair it, they shoot at us," the head of state said at the time.