It is 1.25 km from the plant. IAEA records new shelling and explosions near ZNPP

Shelling and explosions in the immediate vicinity of the ZNPP were recorded on October 6

Zaporizhzhya NPP (Photo: Facebook of the plant)

Employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recorded numerous shelling in the immediate vicinity of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant including explosions 1.25 km from its perimeter. About reports Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that these actions are a deliberate provocation by Russia. The ministry reminded that Zaporizhzhia NPP has been without external power supply for almost two weeks, relying on unstable backup power sources.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the shelling is seen as part of Russia's deliberate strategy to block repairs and restoration of power lines necessary to ensure reliable external energy supply.