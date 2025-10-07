It is 1.25 km from the plant. IAEA records new shelling and explosions near ZNPP
Employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recorded numerous shelling in the immediate vicinity of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant including explosions 1.25 km from its perimeter. About reports Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized that these actions are a deliberate provocation by Russia. The ministry reminded that Zaporizhzhia NPP has been without external power supply for almost two weeks, relying on unstable backup power sources.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the shelling is seen as part of Russia's deliberate strategy to block repairs and restoration of power lines necessary to ensure reliable external energy supply.
- on September 30, President Zelensky said that the situation at ZNPP was critical, one of the Russian generators has already failed.
- on October 2, Foreign Minister Sibig said that Russia deliberately de-energized Zaporizhzhia NPP as the occupiers are preparing to re-enter the country connect the station to your power grid.
- on October 3, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that he was leading negotiations with Ukraine and Russia to restore full power supply to ZNPP.
