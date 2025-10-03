Zaporizhzhia NPP: IAEA Director General is in talks with Ukraine and the occupiers
Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi announced that it is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to restore full power supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency in its social media accounts.
Grossi said that he was discussing with Kyiv and Moscow "detailed proposals on how to restore external power supply to ZNPP, which has been using emergency backup power for the past ten days."
The IAEA does not provide any other details.
Since September 23, Zaporizhzhia NPP has been running on diesel generators for more than a week, the longest time the facility has operated in this mode.
The generators and the station itself are not designed for this, noted deputy minister of Energy for European Integration Olha Yukhymchuk.
- On September 30, president Zelenskyy said that the situation at ZNPP was critical, one of the Russian generators is already out of order.
- On October 2, foreign minister Sybiha said that Russia deliberately de-energized Zaporizhzhia NPP as the occupiers are preparing to reconnect the plant to their power grid.
Comments (0)