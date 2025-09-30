President: Situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP is critical, Russian generator is out of order

The nuclear power plant has never operated on generators before, but Russia is preventing Ukraine from restoring power supply

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: facebook.com/zapnpp)

The emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been going on for seven days now, a situation like this has never happened before and is critical. This was reported to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

"The situation is critical. Due to Russian shelling, the station is disconnected from the power grid. It is supplied with electricity from diesel generators. It is extremely dangerous. The generators and the plant are not designed for this and have never worked in this mode for so long," he said .

According to available information, one of the Russian generators is already out of order. Occupants prevent repair of power lines to the station and "restoration of basic security" with shelling.

The President emphasized that the situation is a threat to absolutely everyone. He said that he had held a meeting with the military and the Ministry of Energy and instructed them, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to draw the world's attention to the situation as much as possible.

"Not a single terrorist in the world has ever allowed himself to do to a nuclear power plant what Russia is doing now. And it is right that the world should not be silent," Zelensky emphasized .