Russia has laid 200 kilometers of power lines in preparation for an attempt to seize the plant, minister says

ZNPP (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Russia has laid 200 kilometers of power lines, preparing to connect Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to its power grid, and is trying to involve the International Atomic Energy Agency in this process. About reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

The minister reminded that as a result of Russia's actions, Zaporizhzhya NPP has been without electricity for four days. According to him, this is the tenth power outage at the plant.

"In addition, Russia has laid 200 kilometers of power lines in preparation for an attempt to seize the plant, connect it to the grid and restart it," the minister said.

Sibiga emphasized that the Russian leaders working on this plan are "so eager to please their bosses in Moscow that they ignore any nuclear safety issues." He recalled that the world had already seen a similar model of behavior in 1986.

According to him, Russia's actions have been creating excessive risks for many years – strikes near nuclear facilities, this week's drone explosion near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant, and the previous strike on the Chernobyl container.

"However, Russia's attempt to restore the operation of the SFSF may be the worst of all and pose the greatest risk. Moscow is actively trying to involve the IAEA in this adventure and justify its seizure of the SFSF," the minister said.

Sibiga emphasized that such a scenario leads to "an irreversible collapse of the peaceful nuclear order created by the IAEA".

"We demand that the agency take a principled position. ZNPP should be returned to Ukraine, its rightful owner. We call on all countries interested in nuclear safety and security to make it clear to Moscow that its nuclear adventure must end," the minister concluded.