Ukraine's foreign minister said that Moscow could stop the shelling "at any time" and ensure the restoration of

Zaporizhzhia NPP (Photo: Ukrenergo Telegram channel)

The head of the aggressor country's state corporation Rosatom, Oleksiy Likhachev, said that the decision to suspend hostilities to repair power lines to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant may be adopted on October 17. The official's words cited British TV channel Sky News.

The Russian official said that the introduction of a period of silence would allow for work on two damaged power lines leading to the plant. One of them is located on the occupied territory, the other on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"This is a very difficult decision that requires a fair balance. It is very uncertain, very preliminary, and it is possible that such a decision will be implemented tomorrow," Likhachev said.

Russian propagandists, quoting Likhachev, add that it will take 6-7 days to repair these power lines.

Earlier, on October 12, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted that in order to stop the dangerous blackout at ZNPP, Russia must stop shelling and ensure the restoration of power lines.

The official emphasized that Moscow "can do it at any time".