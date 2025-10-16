Russia announces possible ceasefire for repair of power lines to occupied ZNPP
The head of the aggressor country's state corporation Rosatom, Oleksiy Likhachev, said that the decision to suspend hostilities to repair power lines to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant may be adopted on October 17. The official's words cited British TV channel Sky News.
The Russian official said that the introduction of a period of silence would allow for work on two damaged power lines leading to the plant. One of them is located on the occupied territory, the other on the territory controlled by Ukraine.
"This is a very difficult decision that requires a fair balance. It is very uncertain, very preliminary, and it is possible that such a decision will be implemented tomorrow," Likhachev said.
Russian propagandists, quoting Likhachev, add that it will take 6-7 days to repair these power lines.
Earlier, on October 12, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted that in order to stop the dangerous blackout at ZNPP, Russia must stop shelling and ensure the restoration of power lines.
The official emphasized that Moscow "can do it at any time".
- On September 23, the Ministry of Energy reported that the tenth blackout occurred at Zaporizhzhia NPP since the beginning of the occupation. The station was switched to diesel generators.
This is the longest time the facility has been operating in this mode. The Deputy Minister of Energy noted that the generators and the plant itself are not designed for this.
On October 7, the IAEA recorded numerous attacks in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that these actions are a deliberate provocation by Russia.
- on October 13, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed European diplomat, that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proposes to restore external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP in two stages.
