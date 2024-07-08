Repeat attack on Kyiv: Four killed, three injured in Dniprovskyi district

Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A repeat attack on Kyiv on July 8 resulted in debris falling in the Dniprovskyi district, killing four people and injuring three others, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Emergency officials reported that a medical center building was partially destroyed.

Rescuers are working at the scene as information is being updated.

On July 8, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukrainian regions using 40 missiles of various types. The occupiers attacked Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

The Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital came under enemy fire. The National Police reported two fatalities as of 12:50 PM.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko stated that intensive care, surgery, and oncology departments were damaged. He said all those needing assistance are being transferred to other hospitals.

