Reserve+ does not track geolocation and does not collect user data – Ministry of Defense

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Misinformation is spreading online that the Ministry of Defense's Reserve+ app allegedly collects users' digital data and tracks their geolocation. This is not true, the Ministry of Defense reports .

As the agency notes, Reserve+ works exclusively with information that the user submits independently via BankID, as well as with certain data from the Oberig registry.

"All processes are transparent, and the system has passed the necessary checks in accordance with the requirements of current legislation in the field of technical information protection and information security standards," the Ministry of Defense said.

Also, Reserve+ does not track users' geolocation. The application does not contain GPS trackers or hidden data collection tools.

"The only access the application has is the camera for scanning QR codes and notifications. Each user can check this for themselves in the settings," the department reported.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the goal of the new disinformation campaign is "to sow distrust in digitalization, raise doubts about the operation of state applications, and hinder the mobilization process in Ukraine."