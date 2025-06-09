By the end of 2025, it will be possible to conclude a contract in Reserve+ online
By the end of 2025, the Reserve+ app will have a smart contract feature – online signing. This was reported in an interview with DOU by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.
"We will implement smart contracts in Reserve+ by the end of the year. You will be able to join the army by signing a contract right on your phone. It will be just like how we familiarize ourselves with license agreements at Apple. It should be just as easy," she said .
Chernogorenko emphasized that a smart contract is a document that will be included in the recruitment system of a military unit. Before signing it, a person should check it.
According to the Deputy Defense Minister, before signing the contract, there will be a classic recruitment process, like in corporations.
"You submit an application, a recruiter contacts you, and then you have an interview. And when you have all the mutual approvals, you can sign a contract right on the phone," she said .
- on April 22, it was reported that persons liable for military service would be able to receive notifications of wanted persons in the Reserve+.
- On June 3, the Defense Ministry reported that 7% of "limitedly fit" persons were declared unfit after a second medical examination.