Reserves and weapons to reinforce Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes – Syrskyi

Photo from Syrskyi's Telegram channel

Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has been working with units on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes in Donetsk Oblast. Key decisions have been made to strengthen Ukrainian forces in these areas.

"Following the assessments, all necessary decisions were made to reinforce the units with reserves, additional ammunition, weapons, and military equipment," Syrskyi stated.

He said that the primary purpose of his work in Donetsk Oblast was direct communication with commanders engaged in combat, addressing critical issues, and providing comprehensive assistance.

Syrskyi noted that Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the invaders and inflict "heavy losses in manpower and equipment."

"The resilience and courage of our defenders disrupt enemy plans far beyond these axes," he said.