Reuters: Iran to transfer Fath-360 launchers for short-range missiles to Russia

Fath-360 launcher (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

Iran is probably preparing to transfer launchers for short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia in the near future. This was reported by Reuters, citing two Western security officials and a regional official.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

It is noted that if the delivery of missile launchers with a range of 120 km takes place, it will help Russia support its "crushing offensive" on Ukrainian territories and confirm security ties between Moscow and Tehran.

In September 2024, the United States said that Iran could have delivered missiles to Russia on nine Russian-flagged ships that were subsequently sanctioned. According to three unnamed interlocutors, the shipment did not include launchers.

Representatives of Western security services and a regional official said that the delivery of the Fath-360 launchers was imminent. However, they refused to provide details or explanations as to why the launchers were not delivered with the missiles .

In April 2025, U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli stated that Iran had allegedly transferred more than 400 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. He was probably referring to Fath-360, Reuters reports.