Reuters: Kellogg says he will step down as Trump's special envoy in January 2026

It is not yet known who will be appointed to replace Kellogg and whether they will be appointed at all

Keith Kellogg (Photo: EPA/FABIO CIMAGLIA)

Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine Keith Kellogg announced that he will step down in January 2026. About this reports Reuters, citing four interlocutors.

The special presidential envoy is a temporary position, and to remain in office for more than a year, the candidate must be confirmed by the Senate. According to the sources, Kellogg has already informed his colleagues of his decision and made it clear that January is a "natural starting point" given the legislation.

One of the interlocutors said that, in Kellogg's opinion, too many officials in the US presidential administration are working on resolving the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine. However, there is no recognition in the White House that it is Russia, not Ukraine, that is slowing down the peace talks.

Another source said that Kellogg never intended to stay in the administration for long.

It is not known whether they will look for a replacement for this position and who may be appointed.