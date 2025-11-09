Trump nominates his lawyer and Kellogg's deputy as special envoy for Belarus

The US president said that Coale wants to release 50 more political prisoners and thanked the Belarusian dictator in advance

John Coale (Photo: JUSTIN LANE / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has nominated lawyer John Coale for the post of Washington's special envoy to Belarus. The politician said this wrote in its social network Truth Social.

"He [Coale] has already successfully negotiated the release of 100 Hostages, and is going for an additional 50. I would like to thank, in advance, the Highly Respected president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, for his consideration on the release of these additional people," wrote the head of the US.

Coale is one of Trump's attorneys, who is now deputy of special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

In this capacity, Coale has already participated in negotiations with the Belarusian dictator. For example, in June, he visited Minsk with Kellogg and managed to release 14 political prisoners, including one of the leaders of the protest movement, the husband of the head of the Belarusian opposition in exile Sergei Tikhanovsky.

In August, the lawyer had a telephone conversation with the dictator, and in September he visited Minsk, when the regime released 52 Belarusian political prisoners in exchange for withdrawal of part of the US restrictions from the state-owned airline Belavia.

In early November, Washington once again softened restrictions on Belarusian aircraft, including the private jet used by the Lukashenko family.