Unveiling Russian resilience: Major General from Germany forecasts war's erosive impact

Major General Christian Freuding believes that due to significant losses in personnel and equipment, the Russian military will exit the war in a weakened state

General Christian Freuding (Photo by EPA)

Due to significant losses in personnel and equipment, Russia will emerge from the war weakened in both material and human terms, according to Major General and Head of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Freuding, in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

As a consequence of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the nation has suffered immense human and material losses, and its military will exit the conflict in a diminished state, the general stated.

"According to Western intelligence data, 300,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured to the extent that they can no longer be mobilized for war," Freuding said.

Drawing from information available to the Bundeswehr, the general also pointed out that Russia has lost thousands of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

However, Freuding acknowledged that Russia continues to replenish its forces, even resorting to the use of prisoners, and is investing "huge sums in arms production.

Overall, the general believes that Russia has demonstrated greater resilience than initially expected by Western allies of Ukraine at the war's outset.

"We may not have anticipated or wanted to anticipate that they (the Russians – Ed.) could continue to receive supplies from allies," he remarked.

Earlier, Freuding stated that Russia likely "does not care about losses in the war."

