Sunak: Putin will stop at nothing. We will not let him win

Rishi Sunak said that the attacks on Ukrainian cities show that Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his goal

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commented on the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine on December 29 and said that the international community will not allow Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin to win. He wrote about this on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

Read us on Telegram: only important and verified news

He emphasized that large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities show that Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his goal of destroying freedom and democracy.

"We will not let him win," Sunak said.

He also noted that it is necessary to "continue to stand with Ukraine – for as long as it takes."

Read also: Armed Forces: The missile strike was not for the "hunting of F-16s". Russia will find out when they arrive in Ukraine

The British ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, also called the massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities another attack and emphasized that an attack on civilian infrastructure is a war crime. Read more about the reaction of world leaders in LIGA.net.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said that during the night attack, the Russian army launched 158 missiles and attack drones over Ukraine.

On Friday, December 29, a localized deterioration in air quality was reported in Kyiv due to a fire in the Podil district caused by a Russian missile attack.

After massive enemy shelling, there were power outages in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions.

%MCEPASTEBIN%