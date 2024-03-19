Russian forces struck Kharkiv Oblast with Kh-59 missile and Uragan systems – photos

Investigation launched into violations of laws and customs of war

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russian military forces struck the Kharkiv Oblast with a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile and Uragan systems, causing damage and injuring a police officer, according to preliminary reports from the regional prosecutor's office.

Law enforcement authorities have launched pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war, with a maximum penalty of up to twelve years in prison.

The Russian Armed Forces struck the village of Mokra Rokytna in the Kharkiv Oblast with a missile at around 4:30 pm, damaging property belonging to an agricultural enterprise, including solar panels, according to the investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest that the occupiers used a high-precision Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.

An hour later, at around 5:30 pm, the occupiers again shelled the city of Kupiansk, damaging residential buildings and injuring a police officer, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

Preliminary reports suggest that the invaders struck with Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

The office added photos of debris from Russian munitions and damaged solar panels:

REFERENCE The Kh-59 (modified Kh-59MK2) air-to-surface missile with a range of up to 280 km is one of the weapons that the Russian Aerospace Forces most often use to strike military and civilian targets in Ukraine. The regions that suffer the most from the use of such weapons are Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

