Riots in Los Angeles: Trump criticizes mayor and governor

Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS / EPA)

US President Donald Trump calls the deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles a "great decision" and criticizes Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who opposed it. The head of state published such a post on his social network Truth Social.

"We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California. If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated," Trump believes.

He called the mayor and governor "grossly incompetent" and said they should thank him for deploying the National Guard. At the same time, the president put the names of their positions in quotation marks (they were elected in direct elections), and insultingly twisted Newsom's last name as "Newscum".

"Instead [of gratitude], they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we [federal authorities] weren’t needed, and that these are "peaceful protests." Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know. We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! " Trump wrote.

The day before, the governor of California criticized Trump and announced that his state was suing the head of state.

According to Newsom, Trump's order to deploy the National Guard does not apply only to California, but will allow the president to do the same in any state.

Mayor Bass met with the governor and heads of the Los Angeles Police on the evening of June 8 to discuss how to ensure the safety of city residents.

"Angelenos – don’t engage in violence and chaos. Don’t give the [Trump's] administration what they want," the politician urged.