Romania is ready to provide technical support to Moldova to counter Russian interference in the elections
President of Romania Nikushor Dan announced its readiness to provide technical assistance to Moldova to protect it from Russia's hybrid interference during the parliamentary elections. About this reports Digi24.
Speaking to journalists, the Romanian president noted that Romania could provide Moldova with technical expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, in order not to interfere in the electoral process.
"Obviously, we are in a better position than the Republic of Moldova, and at the request of our colleagues, we can help them," said Dan, adding that he had discussed these issues with the President of Moldova Maya Sandu.
The Romanian president also recalled NATO and EU statements accusing Russia of waging a hybrid war using cyber operations and disinformation.
"For Moldova, the facts are even clearer and more serious. Because there, in addition to these two components, there was another component – bribery of voters, which was proven in several thousand cases investigated by the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Moldova," he said.
- on July 19, Moldova did not allow the pro-Russian electoral bloc Pobeda, headed by a fugitive oligarch, to participate in the elections Ilan Shor.
- on July 22, it became known that four pro-Russian parties in Moldova decided to unite into a single bloc to participate in the parliamentary elections.
- on July 30, Sandu reported that Russia was preparing unprecedented interference in Moldova's parliamentary elections – the Kremlin is investing in several political projects to to get their people into the next parliament.
Comments (0)