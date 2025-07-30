Romania is ready to provide technical support to Moldova to counter Russian interference in the elections

Romanian President says his country can provide Moldova with technical expertise in cybersecurity

Nikushor Dan (Photo: EPA)

President of Romania Nikushor Dan announced its readiness to provide technical assistance to Moldova to protect it from Russia's hybrid interference during the parliamentary elections. About this reports Digi24.

Speaking to journalists, the Romanian president noted that Romania could provide Moldova with technical expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, in order not to interfere in the electoral process.

Read also Why it will be hot in Moldova in the near future

"Obviously, we are in a better position than the Republic of Moldova, and at the request of our colleagues, we can help them," said Dan, adding that he had discussed these issues with the President of Moldova Maya Sandu.

The Romanian president also recalled NATO and EU statements accusing Russia of waging a hybrid war using cyber operations and disinformation.

"For Moldova, the facts are even clearer and more serious. Because there, in addition to these two components, there was another component – bribery of voters, which was proven in several thousand cases investigated by the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Moldova," he said.