Romania is ready to sit down with Moldova to discuss the idea of reunification

Romania is ready to talk with Moldova about the reunification of the countries. About said eugen Tomac, MEP and honorary adviser to Romanian President Nicușor Dăna, in an interview with CaleaEuropeană.

According to him, any Romanian citizen sees the unification of the two states as a natural process. Tomac also reminded that the country had recognized its readiness to discuss this topic in March 2018 through a declaration.

"This is the official position of the Romanian state. It has not changed. Romania is ready to sit down at the negotiating table and seriously discuss this scenario at any time, only if the Republic of Moldova considers it as an option. (...) It is their right to decide their future," the Romanian presidential adviser said.

According to him, the "zero goal" for both countries is to support the acceleration of the European integration process by all means. Asked whether there is support for this issue from allies in the European Union, NATO and the United States, Tomac said that all partners know that "the same people" live in Pumunia and Moldova.