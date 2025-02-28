Romania open to aiding Ukraine peacekeeping mission with troop transit

Regarding sending troops to Ukraine, the discussion is premature, said Acting President Ilie Bolojan

Romania might become a transit center for troops in a Ukraine peacekeeping mission, Acting President Ilie Bolojan has said, according to Defense Romania.

He affirmed Bucharest's ongoing support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

"It’s not just about supporting a victim against an aggressor, which is a matter of principle, but essentially it’s about securing our own country. If Russia’s approach persists, and we know what history means in this part of the world, Ukraine might just be the first victim," Bolojan said.

Sending troops to Ukraine is a premature discussion, dependent on a peace agreement and parliamentary approval, he added.

Bolojan stressed that Romania could facilitate troop transit but urged a calm analysis to avoid undue fears during election season.

"We could be a transit hub for these troops, and an analysis is possible. In my view, we need to assess the situation coolly but not stoke baseless worries, especially during elections," he said.

On February 19, 2025, reports emerged that European countries are crafting a plan for a 30,000-troop peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, excluding U.S. troop involvement but relying on American air and intelligence support.

On February 27, Bloomberg reported that Turkiye is open to sending troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping effort.