Romania strengthens security at defense enterprises after fire at Cudjir plant

Romania has announced increased security measures at military infrastructure facilities after a large-scale fire at the Cudjir Mechanical Plant. About reported minister of Economy of Romania Radu Miruca.

According to him, he issued an order that restores the requirement to obtain a permit from the Ministry of Economy and security checks to enter the territory of arms factories and warehouses.

This requirement was canceled in January 2025, the minister clarified.

Miruca also ordered an urgent update of all security plans for defense infrastructure, warehouses, and production areas.

"If there is still a director (I hope not) who thinks that a factory producing ammunition or firearms is run like an ice cream machine, I suggest that he or she take advantage of the window of opportunity and ask for his or her own dismissal," Mirutsa added.

The explosion at the Kudzhyr Mechanical Plant occurred on the night of August 1 to 2 in a room intended for ammunition storage.

The depot contained approximately 400,000 rounds of 14/5 caliber ammunition. According to preliminary estimates, approximately 130,000 rounds were destroyed, with a high probability that the remaining ammunition was damaged.