Romanian authorities do not rule out the possibility that the fire at the arms factory was caused by sabotage

As a result of the explosion and fire at the ammunition depot, more than 130,000 rounds of ammunition were destroyed

Radu Miruce (Photo: Minister's Facebook)

Romanian authorities are not ruling out sabotage as the cause of the large fire at the Cujir mechanical plant, which produces small arms and ammunition. This was reported... stated / declared / said Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Radu Miruța.

"All options regarding the fire are being considered," the minister said in response to a journalist's question about whether sabotage was being considered as the cause of the incident at the plant.

He added that he is awaiting the results of forensic analysis and data from the investigation by special state structures responsible for the plant's safety.

Miruță reported that he visited the town of Câjiu in Alba County, where the factory is located, to monitor the progress of the investigation and to determine whether the incident could have been prevented.

He noted that thanks to the prompt actions of rescuers, a "real catastrophe" was averted. However, according to his data, preliminary losses already amount to about 400,000 euros.

The explosion at the Kudzgir Mechanical Plant occurred on the night of August 1-2 in a building designated for ammunition storage. The warehouse contained approximately 400,000 rounds of 14/5 caliber ammunition. Preliminary estimates indicate that approximately 130,000 rounds were destroyed, with a high probability that the remaining ammunition was also damaged.

There were no casualties in the explosion. The factory workers went on vacation starting August 1st, for two weeks.