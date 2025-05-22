Romanian Constitutional Court rejects Simion's petition to cancel election results

The court unanimously rejected the request to cancel the elections as unfounded

George Simion (Photo: Robert Ghement/EPA)

The Constitutional Court of Romania has rejected a petition by far-right politician Gheorghe Simion, who lost in the second round of the presidential election, to cancel the results of the vote. This was reported by the media Digi24.

After discussion, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the request to annul the elections as unfounded.

This decision is final and has already been communicated to the Central Election Commission, the media reports.

The judges will meet at 12:00 to approve the results of the presidential election. The meeting will also be attended by Nicuşor Dan, the candidate who won the May 18 election, and Romania's interim president, Ilies Bolojan.

"I think it was clear to everyone from the very beginning that this was something completely artificial. I haven't seen the written document, but it's completely unreasonable to claim that hundreds of millions of euros were given to Moldova," Dan said, commenting on the Constitutional Court's decision to reject the complaint.