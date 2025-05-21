Romania's president-elect says sending troops to Ukraine "inappropriate"

Dan stressed that all decisions regarding the end of the war must be made with the consent of the Ukrainians.

Nikushor Dan (Photo: IMAGO)

Romanian President-elect Nicos Dan considers the participation of Romanian military personnel in a possible peacekeeping force in Ukraine "inappropriate," he said in an interview with Politico.

Dan advocated "major operational support" for peacekeeping troops on Romanian territory, but opposed "being part of the armies that guarantee peace in Ukraine."

Read also New format of negotiations. What Trump talked about with Putin for two hours

"I think it would not be very appropriate because of the tensions that already exist between Romania and Russia," he said.

Dan has criticized US President Donald Trump's approach to negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , saying his demands are unrealistic and "do not bode well for the prospects for peace."

He also emphasized that all decisions regarding the end of the war must be made with the consent of the Ukrainians themselves.

"I'm not very optimistic that we'll have peace soon, and I'm also glad that the Europeans have collectively decided to continue supporting Ukraine until they get the most sensible peace for themselves," Dan said.

On April 12, it was reported that peacekeepers could be sent to Ukraine immediately after a ceasefire agreement.

On April 28, it was reported that Britain fears that Russia will accuse peacekeepers in Ukraine of human rights violations.

On April 30, The Times reported that Europe would struggle to raise 25,000 peacekeepers to send to Ukraine.