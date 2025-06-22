Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskanders and drones: ambulance station near Odesa destroyed - photos

Attack in Odesa region (Photo: Photo: t.me/odeskaODA)

On the night of June 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 47 drones. They managed to neutralize 28 drones, reported in the Air Force of Ukraine.

The enemy launched missiles from Voronezh and Rostov regions, and drones from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk areas. The occupiers also fired an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

The main direction of the attack is Chernihiv region.

As of 09:00, 28 UAVs were neutralized in the north, east and south of the country: 18 were shot down and 10 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in seven locations, including Chernihiv, Sumy and Odesa regions.

In Odesa region, the enemy attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, , the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, told. According to him, the enemy destroyed an emergency medical station. Seven ambulances are out of commission, six of them are smashed, and one ambulance burned down completely.

"The station served the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and four surrounding villages. A total of about 65,000 residents. The routes have been revised. Emergency medical care will be provided by teams deployed in other permanent locations," Kiper said .