Russia will not withdraw ships from Ukraine, as it considers it a capitulation – Ukrainian Navy

The Russian invaders are afraid to go out into the Black and Azov Seas and continue to patrol the territory, but cannot completely withdraw their ships from the waters as it would mean capitulation for them, according to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, in a comment to LIGA.net.

"Of course, after the Russians lost a large landing ship two weeks ago and a missile boat a month ago, they are very cautious about going out to sea," he said.

Ukraine is now seeing "very few" Russian navy ships, with only about one to two ships going to sea daily, according to Pletenchuk.

The invaders are afraid of the Ukrainian military, but cannot completely leave the Black Sea yet.

"If they leave the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, it will be considered a capitulation for Russia. Therefore, they will continue some actions, such as patrolling these regions," said Pletenchuk.

