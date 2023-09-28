Ukraine takes down 34 out of 44 Russian kamikaze drones

Russia overnight on Thursday attacked Ukraine with 44 Russian-Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, with air defence taking down 34 of them, the Ukrainian Air Force Command said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military said that the drones had been launched from Russian southeast regions, as well as Russian-annexed Crimea.

34 kamikaze drones were shot down over Ukraine, it added.

Furthermore, six reconnaissance drones of the operational and tactical level were destroyed over the last day.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine with drones and missiles has been aimed at depleting Ukrainian air defence capabilities and destroying civilian infrastructure.

