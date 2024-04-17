Russia strikes Chernihiv with missiles three times. LIGA.net publishes photos and eyewitness reports

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration said that the enemy is targeting civilian infrastructure, energy facilities, and logistic infrastructure

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

On the morning of April 17, Russia hit Chernihiv three times with missiles: the number of victims as a result of the missile attack was over 60, and 17 people died.

LIGA.net publishes photos of the aftermath of the strike and comments from eyewitnesses.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, told the publication that the enemy was targeting civilian infrastructure, energy facilities, and logistics infrastructure.

Inna Fesenko, General Director of the Chernihiv Central District Hospital, told LIGA.net that at 09:00 she and the hospital staff were on the porch and heard "a characteristic sound of a missile, saw it in the sky, and then there was an explosion."

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

"We all fell, then there was a second explosion, everything fell on us, then we ran to the bomb shelter and gathered people who were in the street to follow us. Patients also ran to the shelter at that time," the woman said, noting that the children's and maternity wards were in the shelter.

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

The woman said that a few minutes after the strike, the first injured people began to arrive at the hospital.

"All the heads of departments were there, and began to assist, each according to their profile. There were different degrees of injuries in people, we took care of ourselves, operated, sent to intensive care and the regional hospital," she said.

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

The woman said that practically all departments were affected: about 120 windows and about as many doors were destroyed by the strike.

"Three employees were injured, with minor injuries, but it was glass, so there are victims, there are no injured among the patients," she said.

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Chernihiv, April 17 (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Read also: Strike on Chernihiv: Death toll rises to 17, over 60 people injured