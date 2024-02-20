Russia strikes Kramatorsk with missiles: damage to apartment building and injuries reported – photos

Russians targeted an industrial zone and residential buildings in Kramatorsk on the evening of February 20th

Photo: Vadym Filashkin/Telegram

On the evening of February 20th, the Russian army carried out an air strike on Kramatorsk, with three casualties currently known as reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Around 7:36 PM, residents reported hearing explosions in the Kramatorsk area, followed by more within the city itself.

Filashkin stated that two explosions were heard in Kramatorsk, with Russians hitting both an industrial zone and residential buildings.

"Currently, we know of three injured and numerous damaged apartment buildings. We are establishing the full extent of the shelling's impact," wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Photo: Vadim Filashkin

Photo: Vadim Filashkin

