Russia strikes civilian car with kamikaze drone near Kupiansk: two dead – photo

In another attack by Russia, two men in a car were killed instantly, and a woman was hospitalized

Illustrative photo - a resource of the occupiers

Russians struck a civilian car in the Kupiansk Raion with a kamikaze drone, resulting in two deaths, as reported by Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Around 4:50 PM in the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk Raion, a civilian car was hit by an enemy kamikaze drone.

At the time, there were three passengers in the car. A 38-year-old civilian driver and a 50-year-old civilian man died instantly, while the latter's 48-year-old wife was taken to a medical facility with injuries.

Syniehubov reported that all three were workers at a local farm, returning home.

Photo – Sinegubov's Telegram channel

