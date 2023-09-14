Ukraine takes down 17 out of 22 Russian kamikaze drones

Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine overnight on Thursday with Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, most of which were taken down, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

The attacks, which lasted for five hours, came from Russian-annexed Crimea and western Russia.

Twenty-two kamikaze drones were launched in the direction of the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Sumy regions.

Ukrainian air defence destroyed 17 enemy targets, the Air Force added.

Local authorities earlier reported that three Russian drones had been taken down in the Dnipro region, and one in the Sumy region.

It is the latest in a series of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine with drones and missiles, aimed at depleting Ukrainian air defence capabilities and destroying civilian infrastructure.

