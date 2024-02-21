Kupiansk: Russians strike the area, killing one and injuring another, with destruction reported

Occupiers fired from mortars and artillery and, preliminarily, also struck with two guided aerial bombs

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russian invaders launched strikes in the Kupiansk Raion of Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in the death of a civilian, another civilian injured, and destruction, as reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Law enforcement has initiated pre-trial investigations for violations of the laws and customs of war, with the maximum penalty being life imprisonment.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation around 12:40 carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the village of Ivanivka in the Petropavlivka community, injuring a 52-year-old civilian, according to the investigation.

Around 14:00, the occupiers shelled the settlement of Dvorichna with artillery, resulting in the death of a civilian, whose details are being established, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Later, around 15:00, the invaders shelled the village of Vilkhuvatka, causing destruction and damage to residential houses without any casualties reported by law enforcement.

Preliminary information indicates that the Russian military struck with two guided aerial bombs.

