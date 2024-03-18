Romania agrees to train 50 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters – Digi24

According to the Digi24 news outlet, the corresponding decision was made by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis

F-16. Photo: EPA

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, has given his consent to the training of about 50 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets at the training center at the Fetești Air Force base, reported local agency Digi24 with reference to an unnamed source in the country's authorities.

The Romanian leader reportedly sent a letter to the parliament in which he informed that he agreed to the training of about 50 Ukrainian soldiers on F-16 aircraft.

Iohannis also approved the transit to Ukraine of the equipment and material values transferred by Finland. On March 18, this letter was included in the agenda of the joint meeting of the leadership of both chambers of the Romanian legislature.

The interlocutor of the publication did not say when the training will begin, but Digi24 sources claim that Ukrainian pilots should arrive at the air base this summer, and the training will end at the end of 2024.

On January 5, 2024, it was reported that Belgium plans to send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark and about 50 personnel between March and September 2024 to train Ukrainian pilots.

On February 15, the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Pavlyuk reported that the issue of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine was not discussed at the 19th Ramstein format meeting, because all decisions had already been made.

On March 1, the then spokesman of the command of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, reported that Ukrainian pilots are already practicing the task of striking air and ground targets on F-16 fighters, and training tactical techniques.