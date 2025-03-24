Russia again strikes Kyiv Oblast and Zaporizhzhia with drones, one man injured – photos

Another person experienced an acute stress reaction

The aftermath of the strike in the Fastiv district of Kyiv Oblast (Photo: SES)

In the early hours of March 24, Russian forces struck Kyiv Oblast and Zaporizhzhia with unmanned aerial vehicles, according to statements from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) and Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration.

In Kyiv Oblast’s Fastiv district, a 37-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his abdomen, chest, thighs, and head. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Falling drone debris sparked a fire at a commercial site and damaged two private homes, though the blaze was extinguished by morning.

Fastiv district (Photo: SES)

Fastiv district (Photo: SES)

Fastiv district (Photo: SES)

In Zaporizhzhia, one person suffered an acute stress reaction after a drone strike damaged a gas pipe, igniting a garage. Elsewhere in the city, blast waves and fragments hit multi-story and private residences.

In Zaporizhzhia district, debris also damaged a farm building and a haystack.

The SES cautioned that the casualty count in the district could rise as assessments continue.

Zaporizhia (Photo: SES)

Zaporizhia (Photo: SES)

Zaporizhia (Photo: SES)

Zaporizhia (Photo: SES)

Overnight into March 22, Russia deployed 179 drones across Ukraine, with air defenses downing 100.

The attack killed a family of three—a daughter, father, and mother—in Zaporizhzhia, injuring 16 others.

In Donetsk Oblast, at least three died and four were wounded in separate Russian attack.

Overnight on March 22, a drone strike on Kyiv claimed three lives, including a child.