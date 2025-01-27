Russia attacked by dozens of drones again. Russian Defense Ministry counts 32 in 5 regions – video

The Russian Defense Ministry traditionally claims that all targets were neutralized

Tver (Photo: Wikipedia)

Overnight on Sunday, Russia was attacked by unidentified drones, with the Russian Ministry of Defense claiming to have neutralized and intercepted 32 UAVs.

According to Russian reports, 15 drones were supposedly neutralized over Voronezh Oblast, 11 over Belgorod Oblast, four over Kursk Oblast, and one each over the Oryol and Tver oblasts.

Overnight on January 23, Russia witnessed one of the heaviest attacks on its soil, with fires and explosions reported in 15 regions.

On January 26, Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted Russian UAV depots in Oryol Oblast, reportedly destroying 200 Shahed drones.