Russia attacks energy sector in Sumy region: part of Sumy without electricity

Blackout (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Part of the city of Sumy is without electricity due to Russia's attack on a power facility on the afternoon of November 30. About reported in the Ministry of Energy.

Pros data according to the mayor of Sumy, the attack hit a civilian infrastructure facility at around 12:36. Fences, windows of private houses and cars were damaged in one of the starosta districts. There were no casualties.

Head of the regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov reportedreported that as a result of a targeted attack on the region's energy infrastructure, power and water supply in Sumy district were disrupted.

All the necessary services are involved in the response. Power engineers are working to restore stable power supply.

Hourly outage schedules are still in effect in the region.