Russia attacks Kryvyi Rih with Shahed UAVs: five-story building damaged – photos

Kryvyi Rih was attacked by Russian drones on the morning of October 10

Consequences of the attack on Kryvyi Rih (Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram)

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with strike drones on Thursday morning, damaging buildings and injuring civilians, regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"This morning, the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. A five-story building was damaged. We are clarifying the information," the message reads.

In the city, as a result of the drone attack, the roof of a building was damaged, and a stairwell in one of the entrances was destroyed, Lysak added. Six people were rescued from the damaged part of the building. Additionally, there was a gas pipe accident in the building, which caused a fire.

Additionally, the enemy struck the Synelnykove District, targeting an agricultural firm. A fire destroyed a warehouse, and trucks and other agricultural equipment were damaged. A 45-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital.

Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram

Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram

On Wednesday evening, Russian forces struck the port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missiles, killing five people and injuring nine more.

Today, Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing the destruction of five houses and injuring four people.

Read also: Khanskaya military airfield in Russia's Republic of Adygea reportedly attacked – video