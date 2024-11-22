Russia attacks residential neighborhood in Sumy with Shahed drones causing dead and wounded – photos

Emergency services are working at the scene of the explosions, the acting mayor said

Consequences of strikes on Sumy (Photo: t.me/drozdenko_sumy)

Early morning explosions rocked the city of Sumy, Ukraine, on Friday, resulting in two fatalities, according to acting mayor Artem Kobzar.

Local Telegram channels reported that the blasts occurred around 5:12 AM, with additional explosions heard at 5:25 AM and 5:50 AM. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy drone attack.

Kobzar confirmed that as of 6:11 AM, two individuals had been killed at different locations where the explosions occurred. Emergency services, including medical personnel and rescuers, are on the scene.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the enemy struck a residential area with Shahed drones, causing casualties.

Kobzar also warned of the ongoing threat of further drone attacks, noting that air defense systems are active.

Rescuers have evacuated two residents from a severely damaged multi-story apartment building. 12 people were imjured.

Regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh reported that the Shahed drones used in the attack on Sumy were equipped with shrapnel, public broadcaster Suspilne reports.

"This weapon is used to kill people, not to destroy objects. This is the first time it has been used in Sumy," he said.

According to the National Police, the attack damaged 12 multi-story apartment buildings, three private homes, a store, and three vehicles in Sumy.

On November 21, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack at Dnipro, marking the first use of such weaponry against another country. According to Vladimir Putin, the missile, known as Oreshnik, was used in response to ATACMS strikes on Russian territory.

Additionally, Russia dropped a bomb on a residential area in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring three women and damaging homes.