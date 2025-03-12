Russia claims control of Sudzha, Ukraine denies it

It is reported that Russian forces have partially entered Sudzha, and fighting is ongoing

Kursk region (Photo by EPA/STRINGER)

Reports circulated by Russian propaganda outlets on March 12 about the country's forces regaining control of Sudzha in the Kursk region are false, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation.

"Fighting in the Kursk region is ongoing, and battles in the sector of Sudzha continue. As of now, reports of Russian forces capturing Sudzha are untrue," he wrote.

Roman Kostenko, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, also stated that Ukrainian Defense Forces units have not withdrawn from Sudzha, as reported by Ukrinform.

"I spoke with soldiers in the area this morning, and they do not confirm a full withdrawal from Sudzha," he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged reports that Russian troops control parts of the city and that fighting is ongoing. According to him, the enemy is attempting to disrupt Ukrainian defense logistics in the Kursk sector.

Kostenko noted that the situation in the area remains difficult, with Russian forces exerting pressure.

"Our command is working to stabilize and restore the situation in some areas, deploying new reserves, but the enemy continues to push forward," he said.

On the afternoon of March 12, Russian propaganda media claimed that a paratrooper battalion of the 11th Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade had allegedly raised the Russian flag over Sudzha's city administration.