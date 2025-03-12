Russia intensifying pressure on defense forces in Kursk region – Zelenskyy

The president believes that Russia may resort to intimidation and information pressure in the coming days

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their combat missions in Russia's Kursk region, but Russian troops are applying maximum pressure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on March 12.

He noted that the enemy is "raising the stakes" on this section of the front. "Our troops in the Kursk region are carrying out their tasks. The Russians are trying to exert maximum pressure on our forces, and the military command is doing what it must—preserving as many of our soldiers' lives as possible," Zelenskyy said.

The president stated that Russia's actions in the coming days are predictable, warning that various forms of intimidation, including nuclear threats, could emerge.

"We need to understand that this is a standard Russian playbook before any diplomatic process. We must approach it with a clear mind and focus on real threats rather than just informational ones," he stressed.

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians must not be left in an "information vacuum." He called on the military, particularly the Defense Ministry and intelligence services, to respond quickly and, if necessary, promptly debunk any misinformation about threats.

The president urged Ukrainians to prepare for an intense wave of information pressure.