Russia continues to shut down mobile internet due to drone attack

At least five regions of the Russian Federation have currently restricted users' access to mobile internet.

Illustrative photo: Besplatka

As a result of the drone attack, which has been ongoing in Russia for the second day, at least six Russian regions have shut down mobile internet. Outages are reported in Orel, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Tula, Vladimir, and Moscow regions.

The first to announce the decision to disable mobile Internet was the Governor of the Lipetsk Region, Igor Artamonov, on May 21.

He said the decision was made by the military for security reasons. According to him, 127 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Russia on the night of May 21, and the attack continued.

Artamonov added that access to fixed Internet and Wi-Fi connection is working.

Later, similar statements were made by the authorities of the Tula and Vladimir regions, and on May 22, the Oryol and Voronezh regions joined them.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev warned that outages may continue to occur during air emergencies.

The Moscow Region authorities did not officially announce the shutdown of mobile Internet, but Russian users on social networks complained about the disruption of the work of several Russian mobile operators.