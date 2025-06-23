Russia cynically declared "goals achieved" after shelling, killing a man in Kyiv region

A woman died in shelling in the Kyiv region. Instead, the Russians boast about allegedly striking an airfield and a naval arsenal.

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Russia cynically commented on its massive strike on the Kyiv region on the night of June 23, which destroyed houses, damaged a private hospital, and killed a woman . In its official statement, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that supposedly "the objectives of the strike were achieved."

The Russian agency stated that the Russian Federation had carried out a group strike on the Kyiv region, allegedly hitting facilities of the military-industrial complex, the infrastructure of a military airfield, and the arsenal of the Ukrainian naval forces.

As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, Russian propaganda is once again trying to deflect responsibility for the killings of civilians, promoting narratives of "exclusively military targets" and placing the blame for civilian casualties on the Ukrainian air defense system.

"Such statements are a cynical and outright lie of Russian propaganda, which the Kremlin resorts to every time after terrorist attacks on Ukraine, in order to justify the actions of the Russian army and try to provoke a split between the military and civilians in Ukraine," the CPD noted.

Illustration of the CPR