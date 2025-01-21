Russia drone attack ignites Mykolaiv high-rise, infrastructure facility

The enemy reportedly struck the city with seven drones

Mykolaiv (Illustrative photo via social media)

On the evening of January 21, Russia attacked Mykolaiv with drones, damaging residential buildings and sparking fires, according to Vitaliy Kim, head of the regional military administration.

An air raid alert was declared in the region at 9:12 p.m. local time. Between 10:41 p.m. and 11:11 p.m., seven explosions rocked the city amid reports of Ukrainian air defense activity.

"The Russians attacked Mykolaiv with seven Shahed drones. Multi-story buildings were damaged, and fires broke out. All emergency services are responding," Kim wrote.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote he inspected impact sites with utility crews and said damage assessments and cleanup efforts are underway.

"Firefighters are tackling a blaze in an apartment of a high-rise building. Residents are being evacuated, and we're providing hot meals and blankets. A private home was destroyed… there's also a reed fire," the mayor added.

One woman was rescued from rubble, while two civilians suffered moderate injuries, per the regional administration. A fire also engulfed an infrastructure facility.

Local Telegram channels shared images purportedly showing the burning high-rise.

On January 20, a Russian drone struck Kyiv, with debris landing in a Dniprovskyi district reservoir.

Earlier that day, Russia launched 131 drones and four missiles across Ukraine, causing damage in Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts.