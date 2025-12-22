Russia equips Molniya FPV drones with cameras and Starlink – photo

Molniya drone (Photo: Wikipedia)

The Russian occupiers have modernized the Molniya FPV drone for aerial reconnaissance, equipping it with a camera with three-axis stabilization and a Starlink terminal. About told in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Previously, Russia used the Molniya FPV kamikaze aircraft, which was launched from a special catapult and guided by an operator. Subsequently, the enemy began using the Molniya-2 modification with two wing engines, a modified fuselage, an extended range, and a reinforced warhead.

Currently, a new adaptation of this UAV, the Molniya-2R, has been recorded for aerial reconnaissance. For this purpose, Russian developers have integrated a Raspberry Pi 5 microcomputer and Mini PC F8 from a Chinese manufacturer – it is labeled in Russia as an in-house development of Raskat from the New IT Project company. This system runs on Windows 11.

FPV drone adaptation (Photo: GRU website)

In addition to the course FPV camera, the drone was equipped with an additional Chinese SIYI ZR10 camera with tenfold optical zoom and three-axis stabilization.

A Starlink satellite terminal is installed on board the Molniya-2R to transmit video signals from both cameras, telemetry, and control commands.

A camera on a drone (Photo: DIU website)