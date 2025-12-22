Russia equips Molniya FPV drones with cameras and Starlink – photo
The Russian occupiers have modernized the Molniya FPV drone for aerial reconnaissance, equipping it with a camera with three-axis stabilization and a Starlink terminal. About told in the Main Intelligence Directorate.
Previously, Russia used the Molniya FPV kamikaze aircraft, which was launched from a special catapult and guided by an operator. Subsequently, the enemy began using the Molniya-2 modification with two wing engines, a modified fuselage, an extended range, and a reinforced warhead.
Currently, a new adaptation of this UAV, the Molniya-2R, has been recorded for aerial reconnaissance. For this purpose, Russian developers have integrated a Raspberry Pi 5 microcomputer and Mini PC F8 from a Chinese manufacturer – it is labeled in Russia as an in-house development of Raskat from the New IT Project company. This system runs on Windows 11.
In addition to the course FPV camera, the drone was equipped with an additional Chinese SIYI ZR10 camera with tenfold optical zoom and three-axis stabilization.
A Starlink satellite terminal is installed on board the Molniya-2R to transmit video signals from both cameras, telemetry, and control commands.
